By AFP

At least 12 people were killed and five badly injured Sunday, when a building collapsed in Cameroon's business hub Douala, firefighters and local authorities, said.

The four-storey block collapsed onto another residential building around 1:00 am (0000 GMT) in the north of the city, a senior fire brigade official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Charles Elie Zang Zang, a Douala municipal councillor, added that rescue services were searching through the rubble for survivors.

