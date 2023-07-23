Home World

Heavy rains in Afghanistan unleash flash floods that kill 12 people and leave 40 missing

According to Taliban officials, around 40 people are missing after the flash flooding late Saturday night.

Published: 23rd July 2023 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

The flash floods, caused by abnormal monsoon rains since mid-June have rendered more than 33 million people in Pakistan homeless.

Image used for representational purposes.

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 12 people and left dozens missing, according to a Taliban spokesman and local officials.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Sunday that around 40 people are missing after the flash flooding late Saturday night in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province, west of Kabul.

He added that all relevant authorities have been ordered to provide necessary assistance to the people in the affected areas.

The provincial governor's office in a statement said that hundreds of homes are either damaged or destroyed and the missing people are believed to be under the rubble of collapsed homes.

The statement also said that hundreds of hectares of agricultural land were washed out and destroyed and the highway between the capital Kabul and the central Bamiyan province is also closed due to the floods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp