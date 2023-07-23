Netanyahu to have pacemaker fitted ahead of vote on controversial judicial reforms on July 23

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would undergo surgery to implant a pacemaker on Sunday, with lawmakers set to debate a controversial judicial reform bill that has brought tens of thousands of protesters to the streets.

The proposed judicial revamp proposed by Netanyahu's hard-right government has split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movement's in Israel's history since it was unveiled in January.

The prime minister will undergo the procedure at Tel Hashomer hospital, a statement from his office said, with Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin standing in for him.

A week ago Netanyahu, 73, had been discharged from the same medical centre after a night of hospitalisation following complaints of dizziness.

"A week ago I had a monitoring device implanted and this device beeped this evening and announced that I needed to get a pacemaker. I have to do this tonight, I feel great and I listen to my doctors," Netanyahu said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Netanyahu's latest health scare comes with lawmakers set to debate the reforms bill in parliament on Sunday to be followed by a vote on Monday.

"The doctors tell me that I will be free and I will be released from the hospital tomorrow afternoon and will be able to go to the Knesset to vote," the prime minister added.

The final vote Monday will be on the key "reasonability" clause through which judges can strike down government decisions.

VIEW PHOTOS | Months-long protests in Israel subside as PM Netanyahu delays legal reforms

Mass protests

Netanyahu's government, which includes extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, plans to curb the Supreme Court's powers granted under this clause, arguing that the changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power.

Critics accuse Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies, of trying to use the reforms to quash possible judgements against him. He rejects the accusation.

The "reasonability" clause was most recently cited by Israel's top court to force Netanyahu to remove a cabinet member over a previous tax evasion conviction.

If approved in the final vote Monday, it would be the first major component of the proposed legal overhaul to become law.

Other proposed reforms include giving the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

Opponents view the proposed reforms as a threat to Israel's democracy and since January have taken to the streets in tens of thousands.

Protests have drawn support from across political and social strata, including both the left and the right, secular and religious groups, peace activists and military reservists, as well as blue-collar and tech workers.

On Saturday, tens of thousands rallied in Tel Aviv, the country's commercial centre, and near parliament in Jerusalem ahead of the final vote.

Demonstrations were also held in Beersheva, Herzliya and Kfar Saba, according to footage distributed by organisers.

In Tel Aviv, protesters rallied chanting pro-democracy slogans and beating drums at their 29th consecutive weekly rally.

"Democracy or revolution! Respect existence or expect resistance!" chanted protesters, many wearing shirts with "Democracy" printed on them, an AFP correspondent reported.

"The government is not listening to us, it means it's the beginning of a new era, a bad era," protester Idit Dekel, 55, told AFP.

"For me it is catastrophic. It's the beginning of something we have never experienced before," added Dekel, a tech employee.

'Extreme government'

On Saturday evening, thousands of protesters also entered Jerusalem and rallied near parliament, the Supreme Court, and the prime minister's residence.

They had arrived in Jerusalem after a multi-day march that began in Tel Aviv earlier this week.

"This government is an extreme, religious government, and hopefully we will take it down as quickly as possible," said Guy Maidan, who had participated in the march along with his family.

By evening many set up make-shift tents to camp near the Knesset as lawmakers begin the debate on the "reasonability clause" of the reforms Sunday.

Protester Keren Mor said she was campaigning for the rights of all communities.

"Women, LGBTQ, Arabs, Hasidic, all of them feel that their rights are overthrown by the government," Mor told AFP as she protested in Jerusalem.

"They are trying to overthrow the entire democracy, basic civil law and human rights, and we're here to stop it."

Warning from reservists

Late on Friday, at least 1,142 air force reservists, including fighter pilots, also threatened to suspend volunteer service if parliament passed the bill.

Any legislation carried out in an "unreasonable manner would erode my agreement to keep risking my life and would force me, with great sorrow, to suspend my voluntary reserve service," they said in a signed declaration.

The reforms have also drawn international criticism, including from US President Joe Biden.

"I believe the best outcome is to continue to seek the broadest possible consensus here," Biden was quoted as saying by columnist Thomas Friedman in the New York Times earlier this week.

Late Thursday, Netanyahu said he was "still trying to reach an agreement with the opposition", mainly on the "reasonability" clause.

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would undergo surgery to implant a pacemaker on Sunday, with lawmakers set to debate a controversial judicial reform bill that has brought tens of thousands of protesters to the streets. The proposed judicial revamp proposed by Netanyahu's hard-right government has split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movement's in Israel's history since it was unveiled in January. The prime minister will undergo the procedure at Tel Hashomer hospital, a statement from his office said, with Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin standing in for him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A week ago Netanyahu, 73, had been discharged from the same medical centre after a night of hospitalisation following complaints of dizziness. "A week ago I had a monitoring device implanted and this device beeped this evening and announced that I needed to get a pacemaker. I have to do this tonight, I feel great and I listen to my doctors," Netanyahu said in a video posted on his Facebook page. Netanyahu's latest health scare comes with lawmakers set to debate the reforms bill in parliament on Sunday to be followed by a vote on Monday. "The doctors tell me that I will be free and I will be released from the hospital tomorrow afternoon and will be able to go to the Knesset to vote," the prime minister added. The final vote Monday will be on the key "reasonability" clause through which judges can strike down government decisions. VIEW PHOTOS | Months-long protests in Israel subside as PM Netanyahu delays legal reforms Mass protests Netanyahu's government, which includes extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, plans to curb the Supreme Court's powers granted under this clause, arguing that the changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power. Critics accuse Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies, of trying to use the reforms to quash possible judgements against him. He rejects the accusation. The "reasonability" clause was most recently cited by Israel's top court to force Netanyahu to remove a cabinet member over a previous tax evasion conviction. If approved in the final vote Monday, it would be the first major component of the proposed legal overhaul to become law. Other proposed reforms include giving the government a greater say in the appointment of judges. Opponents view the proposed reforms as a threat to Israel's democracy and since January have taken to the streets in tens of thousands. Protests have drawn support from across political and social strata, including both the left and the right, secular and religious groups, peace activists and military reservists, as well as blue-collar and tech workers. On Saturday, tens of thousands rallied in Tel Aviv, the country's commercial centre, and near parliament in Jerusalem ahead of the final vote. Demonstrations were also held in Beersheva, Herzliya and Kfar Saba, according to footage distributed by organisers. In Tel Aviv, protesters rallied chanting pro-democracy slogans and beating drums at their 29th consecutive weekly rally. "Democracy or revolution! Respect existence or expect resistance!" chanted protesters, many wearing shirts with "Democracy" printed on them, an AFP correspondent reported. "The government is not listening to us, it means it's the beginning of a new era, a bad era," protester Idit Dekel, 55, told AFP. "For me it is catastrophic. It's the beginning of something we have never experienced before," added Dekel, a tech employee. 'Extreme government' On Saturday evening, thousands of protesters also entered Jerusalem and rallied near parliament, the Supreme Court, and the prime minister's residence. They had arrived in Jerusalem after a multi-day march that began in Tel Aviv earlier this week. "This government is an extreme, religious government, and hopefully we will take it down as quickly as possible," said Guy Maidan, who had participated in the march along with his family. By evening many set up make-shift tents to camp near the Knesset as lawmakers begin the debate on the "reasonability clause" of the reforms Sunday. Protester Keren Mor said she was campaigning for the rights of all communities. "Women, LGBTQ, Arabs, Hasidic, all of them feel that their rights are overthrown by the government," Mor told AFP as she protested in Jerusalem. "They are trying to overthrow the entire democracy, basic civil law and human rights, and we're here to stop it." Warning from reservists Late on Friday, at least 1,142 air force reservists, including fighter pilots, also threatened to suspend volunteer service if parliament passed the bill. Any legislation carried out in an "unreasonable manner would erode my agreement to keep risking my life and would force me, with great sorrow, to suspend my voluntary reserve service," they said in a signed declaration. The reforms have also drawn international criticism, including from US President Joe Biden. "I believe the best outcome is to continue to seek the broadest possible consensus here," Biden was quoted as saying by columnist Thomas Friedman in the New York Times earlier this week. Late Thursday, Netanyahu said he was "still trying to reach an agreement with the opposition", mainly on the "reasonability" clause.