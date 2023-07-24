Home World

Pakistan, US agree to enhance bilateral defence ties

The important meeting comes days after the two countries urged the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of its soil for terrorist attacks on other countries.

Published: 24th July 2023 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Pak_US

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the US on Monday agreed to further enhance their bilateral relations, including in the defence field, at a meeting between a top American general and Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir.

US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Munir, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

"The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's successes in (the) fight against terrorism and Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

It stated that both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The important meeting comes days after the two countries urged the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of its soil for terrorist attacks on other countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan US bilateral relations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp