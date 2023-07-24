Home World

Ukrainian strike hits ammunition depot in Crimea: local official

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

Published: 24th July 2023

Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone strike hit an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea, its Moscow-installed governor said on Monday.

"In the sky over the Crimea, 11 enemy UAVs were shot down by air defense forces and suppressed by electronic warfare," Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

"There was a hit in the ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district."

He did not provide further details on any damage resulting from the hit.

He added that a private house in Crimea's Kirovsky district had been "damaged" as a result of the strike and emergency services were at the scene.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take back Crimea.

