'We cannot save world playing by rules': Greta Thunberg defiant after Swedish court fines her 

The 20-year-old Thunberg said that activists have to be exactly where the harm is being done.

Published: 24th July 2023

Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg, attends a climate rally, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MALMO (Sweden): A Swedish court on Monday fined climate activist Greta Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month.

Thunberg, 20, admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defence due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.

“We cannot save the world by playing by the rules,” she told journalists after hearing the verdict, vowing she would “definitely not” back down.

The court rejected her argument and fined her 2,500 kronor (about USD 240).

Charges were brought against Thunberg and several other youth activists from the Reclaim the Future movement for refusing a police order to disperse after blocking road access to an oil terminal in the southern Swedish city of Malmö on June 19.

“If the court sees our actions of self-defence as a crime, that's how it is,” said Irma Kjellström, a spokesperson for Reclaim the Future who was also present at the June protest.

She added that activists “have to be exactly where the harm is being done.”

The sentencing appeared to have little effect on the youths' determination — just a few hours later, Thunberg and Reclaim the Future activists returned to the oil terminal to stage to another roadblock.

