Cops arrive at Twitter's San Francisco HQ after work on sign removal starts 

San Francisco Police Department officers suggested the work had been authorized by Twitter but not been properly communicated with building security.

Published: 25th July 2023 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk. (Photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

A day after Elon Musk rebranded Twitter as 'X', cops were briefly called to Twitter's San Francisco HQ after a worker began tearing down letters from the building's iconic sign.

According to MailOnline, police responded to a 'possible unpermitted street closure' outside the building on Monday afternoon after a man on a cherry picker was seen removing pieces of the company's sign - but later said no crime had been committed.

As of 2.30pm work appeared to have halted for unrelated reasons and on one face of the sign all that remained were the letters 'er' and a bird.

San Francisco Police Department officers suggested the work had been authorized by Twitter but not been properly communicated with building security. Police told DailyMail.com in a statement that it was not a police matter and directed any further questions to Twitter. 

The report said that crowds gathered and took photos of the sign's dismantlement, which may mark the elimination of an internet brand that for nearly a decade and a half changed the way people around the world communicated. 

The Daily Mail added that inside the building, Musk also started renaming conference rooms to incorporate the letter X, using names such as 'eXposure,' 'eXult' and 's3Xy,' according to photos seen by The New York Times.

