Niger general who led coup asks for support from the people and international partners

By Associated Press

NIAMEY: The general who led a coup in Niger took to state television Friday to ask for support for the takeover, two days after members of the military detained the democratically elected president and set off political chaos that could set back the nation's fight against jihadists and increase Russia’s influence in West Africa.

As Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani spoke, Niger state television identified him as the leader of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the group of soldiers who said they staged the coup.

Tchiani, who goes by Omar, said the country needed to change course to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” and thus he and others had decided to intervene.

“I ask the technical and financial partners who are friends of Niger to understand the specific situation of our country in order to provide it with all the support necessary to enable it to meet the challenges,” he said.

Earlier, various factions of Niger’s military wrangled for power, according to an analyst and a Western military official. Tchiani's appearance seemed to be an effort to show he was in charge, though the situation was still in flux.

NIAMEY: The general who led a coup in Niger took to state television Friday to ask for support for the takeover, two days after members of the military detained the democratically elected president and set off political chaos that could set back the nation's fight against jihadists and increase Russia’s influence in West Africa. As Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani spoke, Niger state television identified him as the leader of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the group of soldiers who said they staged the coup. Tchiani, who goes by Omar, said the country needed to change course to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” and thus he and others had decided to intervene.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I ask the technical and financial partners who are friends of Niger to understand the specific situation of our country in order to provide it with all the support necessary to enable it to meet the challenges,” he said. Earlier, various factions of Niger’s military wrangled for power, according to an analyst and a Western military official. Tchiani's appearance seemed to be an effort to show he was in charge, though the situation was still in flux.