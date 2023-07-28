Home World

Zimbabwe gets presidential chopper gift from Putin

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is among those attending a two-day Russia-Africa summit that is being scrutinised as a test of Putin's support in the continent after his invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 28th July 2023 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

HARARE: Vladimir Putin gifted the president of Zimbabwe a helicopter, Harare said on Thursday, as the Russian leader courts the backing of African leaders in Saint Petersburg.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is among those attending a two-day Russia-Africa summit that is being scrutinised as a test of Putin's support in the continent after his invasion of Ukraine.

"His Excellency President Putin has given His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa a Presidential Helicopter," Zimbabwe's information ministry wrote on social media.

It posted photos of Mnangagwa walking down the blue aircraft's steps and sitting inside the cabin before a table with glasses of white wine and a bowl of fruit.

"This bird will soon be gracing our skies," government spokesman Nick Mangwana added on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.

Largely isolated on the global stage since the start of the Ukraine offensive, Russia has sought to strengthen diplomatic and security ties with Africa.

Zimbabwe is also an international outlier, its leadership the target of US and European sanctions over graft and rights abuses.

Mnangagwa, 80, who is seeking re-election in what analysts predict will be a tense ballot next month, has long blamed his country's dire economic straits on the punitive measures.

"The victims of sanctions must cooperate," Mnangagwa said standing in front of the helicopter in a video published by the information ministry. Moscow has also been targeted by western powers.

On Thursday Putin listed Zimbabwe among six poor African countries that will receive free grain from Russia, after the Kremlin withdrew from a deal allowing for Ukrainian grain exports to reach global markets through the Black Sea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmerson Mnangagwa Russia-Africa summit Vladimir Putin helicopter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp