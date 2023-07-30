Home World

14 persons injured when roofs of two factories collapsed in Pakistan's Karachi city

In the first incident, 11 labourers were injured when the roof of a two-storey garment factory collapsed in the Korangi industrial area of Karachi city.

Published: 30th July 2023 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

building collapse

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

KARACHI: At least 14 persons were injured in two separate incidents when the roofs of two factories collapsed in industrial zones in Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday.

In the first incident, 11 labourers were injured when the roof of a two-storey garment factory collapsed in the Korangi industrial area of Karachi city.

A few hours later, another roof collapsed in a small factory in the Landhi export processing zone of the city, leaving three persons injured.

A senior police official in Korangi said rescue teams were clearing the rubble in the garment factory and rescued 11 labourers who were working in the factory when the incident occurred.

"Rescue teams are still searching for two others but the rescued persons said there were fewer people working when the roof collapsed since it was a Sunday," Alam Khan said.

In the other incident, rescue teams recovered three persons from the rubble of the collapsed building.

"We are still searching for one more person. Rest of the working persons exited after the collapse," a rescue worker said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karachi roof collapsed
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp