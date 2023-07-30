16-year-old Indian-origin boy stabbed, robbed on his birthday in Melbourne

By PTI

MELBOURNE: A 16-year-old Indian-origin boy was ambushed and stabbed on his birthday along with two of his friends in an unprovoked attack while they were playing basketball in Melbourne, according to a media report.

The incident took place in Tarneit City on Thursday when Rhyan Singh and his two friends were ambushed by a gang armed with machetes, TV Channel 7News reported.

A group of about seven to eight persons set upon the trio, demanding they hand over their mobile phones and also ordered Rhyan to give up his new Nike Air Jordan sneakers, which he had only just received as a gift, the report said.

The Year-10 student and his two friends were playing basketball in Tarneit before Rhyan was due at a celebratory family dinner for his birthday.

The aspiring cricketer was stabbed in his ribs, arms, hand and back, and was hit in the back of his head, the report said.

One of his friends was also stabbed, according to Victoria Police.

"An altercation occurred and the youths were stabbed a number of times before the offenders left the scene," Australia Today reported.

"(It's) not fair. We were planning for his birthday," Rhyan's mother Sushma Manandhar was quoted as saying by Channel 7News.

Rhyan was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery to save the fingers on his left hand.

He is expected to remain in hospital for a few more days as he recovers, the report said, adding that, his two friends are also recovering in hospital.

According to the 7News channel, the gang had earlier ambushed other victims at a leisure centre in Caroline Springs the same afternoon.

Victoria Police say the offenders left the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle which has not yet been located.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," police said.

