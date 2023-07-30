Home World

At least nine killed in Thai fireworks warehouse blast

The blast Saturday afternoon in the town of Sungai Kolok was believed to have been caused by welding during construction work on a building storing fireworks illegally.

Published: 30th July 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

A fireman sprays water after an explosion occured at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand. A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores.

A fireman sprays water after an explosion occured at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

The death toll from a powerful explosion that levelled an unlicensed fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand rose to at least 10 on Sunday, the local governor said as police sought the owner on charges of negligence.

The blast Saturday afternoon in the town of Sungai Kolok was believed to have been caused by welding during construction work on a building storing fireworks illegally.

More than 100 people were injured in the blast that left only twisted metal beams still standing as rescue workers picked over the debris, with local media reporting hundreds of homes were also seriously damaged.

"We have identified 10 people and found parts of two bodies which we cannot identify yet," Narathiwat provincial governor Sanan Pongaksorn told a press conference Sunday.

"We are sending to forensics to do DNA tests but primary reports said they were different," he added.

Police said they were investigating the cause of the explosion in the building, adding they believed it was not licensed to store fireworks.

Narathiwat police commander, Police Major General Chalermporn Khamkhiew, said shortly before the explosion fire-crackers had been delivered.

"We are investigating if those firecrackers were transported legally or illegally," he said.

"As of now, we do not see any licence for possession of firecrackers or firecracker sales," he said.

"We assume the factory has no licence."

The blast detonated from roughly 1,000 kilograms (a ton) of gunpowder, he said, causing two holes roughly two metres deep and six metres (20 feet) wide.

"We have issued a summons to the owner of the factory with the charge of negligence, which caused the accident," said Colonel Suthawet Thareethai, police chief in Muno district.

"We are waiting for him to come," he said.

Officials said a command centre had been established not far from the incident, and authorities had already received 365 complaints from those who had been injured, or had their homes and property damaged.

"Some government offices and private schools were also damaged," officials added.

'Thunderous noise'

Police said of the original 115 injured in the blast, some 106 people had been discharged. The condition of those remaining in hospital was not known.

The fire was brought under control late Saturday.

The army would assist in the recovery and clean-up operation, said southern army commander Lieutenant General Santi Sakhutanark.

"We will provide manpower and equipment," he said.

Eyewitnesses reported a huge boom and the earth-shaking Saturday.

"I was playing with my phone inside the house then suddenly I heard a loud, thunderous noise and my whole house shook," eyewitness Seksan Taesen, who lives 100 metres (yards) away from the warehouse, told AFP.

"Then I saw my roof was wide open. I looked outside and I saw houses collapsing and people lying on the ground everywhere. It was chaos."

Explosions at workshops producing firecrackers and other pyrotechnics are not uncommon in Thailand.

Saturday's deadly blast comes just five days after 11 people reportedly were injured when a fireworks factory exploded in northern Chiang Mai city.

The Southeast Asian kingdom also has a poor safety record in the construction sector and deadly accidents are common.

Last month two people were killed when a bridge under construction in Bangkok collapsed onto traffic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nine dead Thailand fireworks warehouse blast Explosion
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp