Home World

Shooting wounds five people in Michigan with two victims in critical condition, police say

In February, a gunman killed three students and injured five others in a shooting at Michigan State University in neighbouring East Lansing.

Published: 30th July 2023 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Representational image.

By Associated Press

LANSING: An early morning shooting Sunday in Michigan wounded five people, including two who were listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m., the Lansing Police Department said in a statement.

The five victims who were transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department ranged in age from 16 to 26 years old, police said.

There was a large crowd at the scene when officers arrived, prompting Lansing police to ask for assistance from other jurisdictions. Several people were detained, and officers found multiple firearms, police said.

In February, a gunman killed three students and injured five others in a shooting at Michigan State University in neighbouring East Lansing. Students sheltered in place for four hours on the campus about 90 miles (145 kilometres) northwest of Detroit while hundreds of officers searched for the shooter. Suspect Anthony McRae, 43, killed himself when confronted by police near his home in Lansing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michigan Shooting
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp