At least two dead in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rig

As of now, 20 people have been injured, and two people died. Between five and seven people are under the rubble, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.

Published: 31st July 2023

Emergency services work at a scene after a missile hits a multi-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

KYIV: Two people were killed after a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig on Monday morning, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.

Klymenko wrote on Telegram that there were two strikes on Kryvyi Rig at 9:02 am (0602 GMT) "almost in the centre of the city."

"As of now, 20 people have been injured, and two people died. Between five and seven people are under the rubble," the minister said, after earlier saying that one person was killed.

Klymenko said one of the strikes destroyed several floors of an apartment block and the other damaged an educational building.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Facebook a video showing black smoke coming out of a huge hole torn in the facade of a block of flats.

The footage also shows a non-residential building that is partially destroyed. Zelensky said that Russians are continuing to terrorise peaceful cities and people.

