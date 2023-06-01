Jaishankar meets Russian foreign minister Lavrov on sidelines of BRICS meet in South Africa

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a bilateral meeting with South African Foreign Minister Nalendi Pandor on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in Cape Town on Thursday. BRICS is a five-nation conclave which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The BRICS countries represent 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the trade.

"A warm meeting with Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor of South Africa. Thank her for hosting us in the Indo-Atlantic city of Cape Town. Reviewed the progress of our strategic partnership and agreed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic ties in a fitting manner. Exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, G20 and UN where we have a strong tradition of cooperating closely,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discussed issues of bilateral and global interest.

"Good to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Cape Town this morning on BRICS FMM sidelines. Our discussions covered bilateral matters, BRICS, G20 and SCO," he said.

Jaishankar is expected to meet other foreign ministers too on the sidelines of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar will travel from South Africa to Namibia for a visit from June 4 to 6.

His visit to Namibia will be the first by an Indian external affairs minister to the African nation.

"During the visit the external affairs minister will call on the top leadership of the country and also meet with other ministers of the government," said the Ministry of External Affairs.

It said Jaishankar will also co-chair the inaugural session of the joint commission meeting with the Namibian deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

He will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Namibia.

