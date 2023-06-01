Home World

US defence chief calls China's refusal to meet unfortunate during visit to Tokyo for talks

The United States military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea.

Published: 01st June 2023 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

China jet

A Chinese J-16 fighter flies aggressively close to a U.S. RC-135 aircraft flying in international airspace over the South China Sea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TKYO: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin stressed the importance of communication during a stopover Thursday in Tokyo, calling it unfortunate that his Chinese counterpart is refusing to meet him at an upcoming annual security conference in Singapore, which both men are attending.

On the way to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit this weekend, Austin held talks with Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

Noting China's increasingly assertive military actions in international airspace and waterways in the region, he told a joint news conference in Tokyo, "The provocative intercepts of our aircraft and also our allies' aircraft, that's very concerning, and we would hope that they would alter their action."

The United States military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake. "I'm concerned about at some point having an incident that could very, very quickly spiral out of control," Austin said.

"I would welcome any opportunity to engage with leadership. I think defence departments should be talking to each other on a routine basis or should have open channels for communication."

Although Beijing said there will be no meeting between Austin and his Chinese counterpart at the security summit, Hamada is expected to attend and meet with Chinese Minister of National Defence Li Shangfu on the sidelines.

Japan and China set up a defence hotline in March to improve communication and avoid accidental encounters in the tense region, and Hamada and Li recently held their first telephone talks on the hotline.

ALSO READ: China criticises US plan for trade deal with Taiwan

Washington and Beijing have yet to hold such a talk, and when Austin phoned their crisis line in February, the call went unanswered."We need to strengthen our cooperation of Japan-U.S., and Japan-U.S.-South Korea," Hamada said Thursday.

The two criticized North Korea's failed rocket launch Wednesday for using ballistic missile technology that's prohibited under United Nations Security Council resolutions and affirmed further cooperation between them and South Korea in case of another launch attempt.

Ties between Japan and South Korea have improved rapidly in recent months under Washington's pressure in the face of growing regional threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

Tokyo and Seoul are also discussing real-time sharing of North Korea's missile launch data.

Austin said the United States stands with Japan and South Korea in the face of Pyongyang's provocations and that "the United States will take all necessary measures to secure ensure the security of our homeland in the defence of our allies."

Austin and Hamada agreed to strengthen extended deterrence for Japan, which includes U.S. nuclear weapons.

"I am here to reaffirm America's unwavering commitment to Japan. This includes extended deterrence and is provided by the full range of U.S. conventional and nuclear capabilities," Austin said.

The two ministers also agreed to step up and expand their defence industries and strengthen multinational formats, including with South Korea, Australia, the Philippines and India to reinforce their Indo-Pacific security cooperation.

At a meeting later Thursday with Austin, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan wants to further strengthen its deterrence and response capabilities by working with the United States, especially focusing on Japan's use of strike capability.

Under its new security strategy issued in December, Japan pledged a military buildup that includes strike capabilities and doubling defence spending - a break from its postwar self-defence-only principle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US China
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp