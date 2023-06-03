Erdogan swears in as the President of Turkiye for third time

ANKARA: Turkiye's longtime leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took the oath of office on Saturday, ushering in his third presidential term that followed three stints as prime minister.
Erdogan, 69, won a new five-year term in a runoff presidential race last week that could stretch his 20-year rule in the key NATO country that straddles Europe and Asia into a quarter-century.
He took the oath in a session in parliament before an inauguration ceremony to be attended by dozens of foreign dignitaries.
Während der Zeremonie wurde #Erdogan ein Protokoll für den Sieg in der zweiten Runde der Präsidentschaftswahlen überreicht.#Turkey #keynews pic.twitter.com/TCNnnoCIYB— Key News Deutschland (@KeynewsDE) June 3, 2023
The Turkish leader will announce his new Cabinet later on Saturday.
The lineup should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional ones amid a cost-of-living crisis.