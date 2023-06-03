Home World

Erdogan swears in as the President of Turkiye for third time

Erdogan, 69, won a new five-year term in a runoff presidential race last week.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan swore in as the President of Turkiye. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

ANKARA: Turkiye's longtime leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took the oath of office on Saturday, ushering in his third presidential term that followed three stints as prime minister.

Erdogan, 69, won a new five-year term in a runoff presidential race last week that could stretch his 20-year rule in the key NATO country that straddles Europe and Asia into a quarter-century.

He took the oath in a session in parliament before an inauguration ceremony to be attended by dozens of foreign dignitaries.

The Turkish leader will announce his new Cabinet later on Saturday.

The lineup should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional ones amid a cost-of-living crisis.

