Home World

Two Israel soldiers, 'assailant' killed on Egyptian border: army

An army spokesman confirmed the attacker had been killed. "Soldiers continue searching the area," he said, declining to elaborate.

Published: 03rd June 2023 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Israel_Egypt

Israeli soldiers secure a gate leading to a military base following a deadly shootout in southern Israel along the Egyptian border. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Two Israeli soldiers were killed in a rare shooting on the Egyptian border Saturday, triggering a manhunt that saw one "assailant" killed inside Israel, the army said.

"Two (Israeli) soldiers, a man and a woman, were killed by live fire adjacent to the border," an army statement said.

The army had initially declined to confirm the deaths, which were reported by Israeli media, while families were notified.

Separately, the army said troops had shot dead an assailant in Israeli territory near the border.

"During a confrontation with an assailant in Israeli territory a short while ago... soldiers responded with live fire and neutralised the assailant," an army statement said.

An army spokesman confirmed the attacker had been killed. "Soldiers continue searching the area," he said, declining to elaborate.

Egypt was the first Arab country to make peace with Israel following the Camp David Accords of 1978 and the border is largely peaceful, although drug smugglers have occasionally exchanged fire with Israeli troops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Egypt
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp