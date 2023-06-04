Home World

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan

The National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 10:05 am IST and had a depth of 150 kilometres.

Published: 04th June 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ANI

KABUL:  An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted 218 kilometres East of Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 10:05 am IST and had a depth of 150 kilometres. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 04-06-2023, 10:05:32 IST, Lat: 36.71 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 218km E of Fayzabad."

Further details are awaited.

On June 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 149km north-north-east (NNE) of Kabul, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-06-2023, 15:55:02 IST, Lat: 35.84 & Long: 69.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 149km NNE of Kabul, Afghanistan." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Earthquake Afghanisthan National Center for Seismology
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp