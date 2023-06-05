Home World

19 killed in southwest China landslide covering mine worker dormitory

More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in an operation that wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Published: 05th June 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

China landslide

This aerial photo released by the Xinhua News Agency shows the site of a mountain collapse in Leshan in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING:  A landslide tore through a mining company's worker dormitory early Sunday morning in southwestern China, killing 19 people, authorities said.

The disaster struck in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan province's Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks.

More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in an operation that wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

With its humid, rainy climate, southwestern China is prone to landslides, especially in areas where there has been large-scale shifting of land due to farming, deforestation, engineering projects and mining operations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ChinarainsSichuanMining company
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp