Six children injured in France mass stabbing attack

Published: 08th June 2023 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By AFP

Six children have been stabbed in south-east France, according to media reports. 

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly on his way to the site.

(This is a developing story)

