Six children injured in France mass stabbing attack

By AFP

Six children have been stabbed in south-east France, according to media reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly on his way to the site.

(This is a developing story)

Six children have been stabbed in south-east France, according to media reports. French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly on his way to the site. (This is a developing story)googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });