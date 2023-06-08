Tupac Shakur posthumously receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Legendary hip-hop star, actor and poet Tupac Shakur posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, honouring his many contributions to the arts, as well as his activism for racial equality.

The artist's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur received the star on Hollywood Boulevard, alongside radio host Kurt "Big Boy" Alexander, who emceed the event, and director Allen Hughes, who recently worked on a docuseries about Tupac's life.

The honour comes almost 30 years after the hip-hop icon's death. Also, an actor, poet and activist, Shakur was killed in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas when he was only 25.



In her address, Sekyiwa said the ceremony recognised her brother's dream of having a star on the historic landmark. Shakur received the 2,758th star, located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

" From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo Theater at 13, before anyone recognised his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame. Today, we're not just honouring a star in the ground, but we're honouring the work and the passion that he's put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud," Sekyiwa said.

The ceremony also witnessed speeches by Jamal Joseph and Allen Hughes, producer and director of Hulu's docuseries "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur", rapper YG and members of Shakur's Outlawz group.

Shakur, known for hits such as "California Love", "All Eyez On Me", and "Dear Mama", was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 by Snoop Dogg.

After his death in 1996, the rapper "performed" posthumously onstage via hologram with Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg at 2012's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

