Home World

Tupac Shakur posthumously receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 

Actor, poet and activist, Shakur was killed in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas when he was only 25.

Published: 08th June 2023 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tupac_Shakur

Legendary hip-hop star, actor and poet Tupac Shakur. ( Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Legendary hip-hop star, actor and poet Tupac Shakur posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, honouring his many contributions to the arts, as well as his activism for racial equality.

The artist's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur received the star on Hollywood Boulevard, alongside radio host Kurt "Big Boy" Alexander, who emceed the event, and director Allen Hughes, who recently worked on a docuseries about Tupac's life.

The honour comes almost 30 years after the hip-hop icon's death. Also, an actor, poet and activist, Shakur was killed in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas when he was only 25.

The event was hosted by radio personality Big Boy on Wednesday, reported the website Entertainment Weekly.

In her address, Sekyiwa said the ceremony recognised her brother's dream of having a star on the historic landmark. Shakur received the 2,758th star, located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

" From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo Theater at 13, before anyone recognised his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame. Today, we're not just honouring a star in the ground, but we're honouring the work and the passion that he's put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud," Sekyiwa said.

The ceremony also witnessed speeches by Jamal Joseph and Allen Hughes, producer and director of Hulu's docuseries "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur", rapper YG and members of Shakur's Outlawz group.

Shakur, known for hits such as "California Love", "All Eyez On Me", and "Dear Mama", was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 by Snoop Dogg.

After his death in 1996, the rapper "performed" posthumously onstage via hologram with Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg at 2012's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hollywood walk of Fame Tupac Shakur Artist Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp