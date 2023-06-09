Home World

Officials say two migrants drowned while attempting to reach Spain, 132 arrive safely

The two boats carrying migrants are believed to have set sail from Morocco. There were no details on their nationalities.

By Associated Press

MADRID: The bodies of two migrants were found on a beach in southeastern Spain after 132 other people arrived in two boats on Friday, a government official said. 

José María Martín, a central government official in the city of Almeríastold reporters that the two died while trying to swim to the coast. Martín said that they were victims of criminal human smuggling gangs. 

The two boats carrying migrants are believed to have set sail from Morocco. Spain's state news agency said the operators had forced the people who died to leave their boat. 

There were no details on their nationalities. 

Thousands of migrants from the northwest and sub-Saharan African countries try to reach Spain in overloaded boats each year. Many die in the attempt. 

