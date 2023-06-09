Home World

Two children in critical condition after France knife attack

The suspect was rejected a refugee status in France last Sunday as he had already enjoyed refugee status in Sweden.

Published: 09th June 2023 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

People lay flowers and candles for the victims of the stabbing attack. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: A day after a man armed with a knife stabbed four preschool children, an adult in a park in the French Alps, the government on Friday confirmed that two of the children were fighting for their lives.

"There are still two children considered to be in critical condition," government spokesman Olivier Veran said in an interview with French media, adding that the children had undergone "surgical interventions".

He also cautioned against jumping to conclusions in the case, in which the alleged attacker is a Syrian refugee.

"We obviously need transparency, and everything must be done so that this type of drama does not happen again, but once we have done preliminary work," he said.

In an attack that shocked the nation, a man armed with a knife stabbed four preschool children and one adult  Thursday at a playground and public park in the normally tranquil lakeside town of Annecy.

ALSO READ | Five including four children injured in France mass stabbing; attacker a Syrian asylum-seeker

The child victims were aged between 22 and 36 months.

The motive for the rampage remained unclear, with a local prosecutor saying "There's no obvious terrorist motive".

The alleged attacker was a Syrian refugee, identified as Abdalmasih H. Officials said that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said he was "not known by any intelligence service" and did not have "any history of psychiatric problems".

Recently divorced from a Swedish national and in his early 30s, the suspect had previously lived for 10 years in Sweden where he was granted refugee status in April, security sources and his ex-wife told AFP.

He had also sought asylum in Switzerland, Italy and France. The French application was rejected last Sunday as he already enjoyed refugee status in Sweden, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
France children stabbed Annecy
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp