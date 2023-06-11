Home World

Royal guards collapse during a parade rehearsal as temperatures hit highs in London

The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch's official birthday.

Published: 11th June 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Guards_ London

A trombone player of the military band is carried out on a stretcher after a faint during the Colonel's Review. ( Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

UNITED KINGDOM: At least three British royal guards collapsed during a parade rehearsal in London ahead of King Charles' official birthday as temperatures exceeded 88 degrees Fahrenheit, AP reported.

The royal guards fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

Afterwards William "A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job." 

He later shared several photos of the parade, writing that the "hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today's conditions." 

The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch's official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.

Several Twitter users took to the platform to express concern over the Guards having to parade in  88 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
British royal guards King Charles London
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp