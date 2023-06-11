Royal guards collapse during a parade rehearsal as temperatures hit highs in London

By Associated Press

UNITED KINGDOM: At least three British royal guards collapsed during a parade rehearsal in London ahead of King Charles' official birthday as temperatures exceeded 88 degrees Fahrenheit, AP reported.

The royal guards fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

Afterwards William "A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job."

A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

He later shared several photos of the parade, writing that the "hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today's conditions."

The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch's official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.

Several Twitter users took to the platform to express concern over the Guards having to parade in 88 degrees Fahrenheit.

Human rights and animal rights issues. Inspection? Maybe standing in direct sunlight and heat in mid June with a bearskin helmet and uniform is not a great idea. Horses had no shade either. Health and safety inspection would have been more appropriate. — Sharon Collins (@SharonC69063882) June 11, 2023

UNITED KINGDOM: At least three British royal guards collapsed during a parade rehearsal in London ahead of King Charles' official birthday as temperatures exceeded 88 degrees Fahrenheit, AP reported. The royal guards fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Afterwards William "A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job." googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023 He later shared several photos of the parade, writing that the "hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today's conditions." The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch's official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17. Several Twitter users took to the platform to express concern over the Guards having to parade in 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Human rights and animal rights issues. Inspection? Maybe standing in direct sunlight and heat in mid June with a bearskin helmet and uniform is not a great idea. Horses had no shade either. Health and safety inspection would have been more appropriate. — Sharon Collins (@SharonC69063882) June 11, 2023