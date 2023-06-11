Home World

Third of German men find violence against women 'acceptable': Survey

It further found that 52 percent of men said they believed their role was to be the main provider in a relationship, and that their partner should mostly run the household.

Published: 11th June 2023 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Germany Flag

Germany Flag (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

FRANKFURT: More than a third of men in Germany find violence against women "acceptable", according to survey results that campaigners described as "shocking" on Sunday.

A total of 33 per cent of men aged 18-35 said they found it "acceptable" if "their hand slipped" occasionally during an argument with their female partner, according to the survey set to be published by the Funke newspaper group on Monday.

Thirty-four per cent of respondents admitted that they had been violent towards women in the past.

The results are "shocking", said Karsten Kassner from the Federal Forum Men, an umbrella group that advocates for gender equality.

"It's problematic that a third of the surveyed men trivialise physical violence against women. This urgently needs to change," he told the Funke newspapers.

The nationwide survey, which questioned 1,000 men and 1,000 women aged 18-35, was commissioned by children's aid organisation Plan International Germany and carried out online from March 9-21.

It further found that 52 percent of men said they believed their role was to be the main provider in a relationship, and that their partner should mostly run the household.

Just under half of the respondents (48 per cent) also expressed a dislike for seeing public displays of homosexuality, saying they felt "disturbed" by it.

"Traditional gender roles are still deeply ingrained in people's minds," Alexandra Tschacher, a spokeswoman for Plan International Germany, told the Funke newspaper group.

More than 115,000 women were victims of partner violence in 2021, according to federal police data -- or 13 women each hour.

A total of 369 women were killed by their current or former partners in 2021.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann last year said he would push for legal changes to punish violence against women more severely, saying such acts should not be downplayed as "private tragedies".

"Gender-based violence must be named as such and punished with the necessary severity," he said at the time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexism in Germany
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp