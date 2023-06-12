Home World

Shooting at California teen's birthday party leaves 18-year-old woman dead, 6 wounded 

The Antioch police said a suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but there were no arrests immediately reported.

Published: 12th June 2023 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

A police barricade blocks the street near the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown in Sacramento, night club in the early morning hours. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ANTIOCH: A shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others in Northern California early Sunday, police said.

The Antioch Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting just before 1 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Multiple shots were fired after some people arrived uninvited at a birthday party for a 19-year-old man at a home in the city about 45 miles (72 km) northeast of San Francisco.

Victims and a large crowd were found by officers outside the home, police said.

The 18-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital, where she died, police said.

The victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women.

Some of the victims transported themselves to area hospitals after a panic where attendees fled in multiple directions and into the neighbourhood, police said.

The Antioch police said a suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but there were no arrests immediately reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shooting California gun culture violence
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp