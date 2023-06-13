Police say at least 100 killed as boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
The boat capsized early Monday morning on the River Niger close to neighboring Niger state, Kwara state police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said.
ABUJA, Nigeria: A boat capsized in northern Nigeria killing at least 100 people, police said Tuesday, as a search for survivors intensified.
Eyewitnesses told Al Jazeera the boat travelling along the Niger River was carrying wedding guests who were returning on Monday morning to Kwara state from a ceremony in nearby Niger state.
More details are awaited.
