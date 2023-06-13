Putin says 'thinking about' exiting Ukraine grain deal

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he was "thinking about" exiting the landmark Ukraine grain deal that allows grain from conflict-torn Ukraine to reach the global market.

Moscow has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the crucial accord that grants safe passage for Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea, demanding guarantees for its fertiliser exports.

The UN-brokered deal is set for another renewal on July 17.

"We are now thinking about whether to leave the grain deal," Putin said during a Kremlin meeting with Russian journalists. He accused Kyiv of using sea corridors that are meant to provide safe passage for ships carrying grain "to launch maritime drones."

A Russian military blogger told Putin at the meeting that Moscow's soldiers on the front did not understand why Russia was still part of the deal.

"Probably, for the guys who are fighting, it's not clear why we are letting the grain through. I understand," Putin replied.

"We do it not for Ukraine, but for the friendly countries in Africa and Latin America. Because grain should go first and foremost to the poorest countries in the world."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that he is working to extend the agreement.

"I am concerned, and we are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea Initiative and at the same time that we are able to go on in our work to facilitate Russian exports," Guterres said.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he was "thinking about" exiting the landmark Ukraine grain deal that allows grain from conflict-torn Ukraine to reach the global market. Moscow has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the crucial accord that grants safe passage for Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea, demanding guarantees for its fertiliser exports. The UN-brokered deal is set for another renewal on July 17.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "We are now thinking about whether to leave the grain deal," Putin said during a Kremlin meeting with Russian journalists. He accused Kyiv of using sea corridors that are meant to provide safe passage for ships carrying grain "to launch maritime drones." A Russian military blogger told Putin at the meeting that Moscow's soldiers on the front did not understand why Russia was still part of the deal. "Probably, for the guys who are fighting, it's not clear why we are letting the grain through. I understand," Putin replied. "We do it not for Ukraine, but for the friendly countries in Africa and Latin America. Because grain should go first and foremost to the poorest countries in the world." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that he is working to extend the agreement. "I am concerned, and we are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea Initiative and at the same time that we are able to go on in our work to facilitate Russian exports," Guterres said.