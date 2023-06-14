Home World

Sri Lankan Army doctors set Guinness World Record by removing world's largest kidney stone

The stone, removed early this month at the Colombo Army Hospital, is 13.372 centimetres long and weighs 801 grams, a statement by the Army said on Tuesday.

Published: 14th June 2023 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Kidney

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

COLOMBO: A group of Sri Lankan Army doctors have set a Guinness World Record by removing the world's largest kidney stone, surpassing the previous record registered by Indian doctors in 2004.

The stone, removed early this month at the Colombo Army Hospital, is 13.372 centimetres long and weighs 801 grams, a statement by the Army said on Tuesday.

According to the existing Guinness World Records, the erstwhile largest kidney stone in the world, around 13 centimetres, was found in India in 2004, while the heaviest kidney stone, weighing 620 grams, was reported in Pakistan in 2008.

Confirming the record, the Guinness World Record said, "The largest kidney stone is 13.372 cm (5.264 in), and was removed from Canistus Coonghe (Sri Lanka) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 1 June 2023.

"It added that the previous record of 13 cm had not been surpassed since 2004. Consultant Urologist Lieutenant Colonel (Dr) K Sutharshan, Head of Genito Urinary Unit at the hospital, led the surgery together with Captain (Dr) WPSC Pathirathna and Dr Thamasha Premathilaka. Colonel (Dr) UALD Perera and Colonel (Dr) CS Abeysinghe also contributed during the surgery as Consultant Anaesthetists," the Sri Lanka Army statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lankan Army doctors Guinness World Record world's largest kidney stone
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp