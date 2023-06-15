Home World

Bill Gates in China to meet with development partners

"From developing malaria drugs to investing in climate adaptation, China has a lot of experience in that. We need to unlock that kind of progress for more people around the world." Bill Gates said. 

Published: 15th June 2023 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.(File photo| AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Bill Gates was in China on Thursday to meet with global health and development partners, following a string of recent visits to the Asian giant by US business titans.

"I've just landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019, where I'm excited to visit with partners who have been working on global health and development challenges with (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) for more than 15 years," Gates wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.

"Solving problems like climate change, health inequity and food insecurity requires innovation," Gates added. "From developing malaria drugs to investing in climate adaptation, China has a lot of experience in that. We need to unlock that kind of progress for more people around the world."

Gates is one of a number of Western executives to visit China since the country ended strict Covid controls that saw it largely closed off from the world for almost three years.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visited China earlier this month, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, another tech billionaire, travelled to the country in late May, his first visit in more than three years.

Musk, who has extensive business interests in China, met with senior officials in Beijing and visited Tesla's Gigafactory on the outskirts of Shanghai for a late-night meeting with staff.

In March, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Beijing, saying his company enjoyed a "symbiotic" relationship with China.

The CEOs of other major multinational companies, including Starbucks and General Motors, have also recently made trips to the country and met with officials.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bill Gates China Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp