Home World

At least 13 people killed in bus accident in Pakistan

The bus was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi when it overturned near Kallar Kahar salt range. Rescue officials said the death toll could rise as some of the injured were critical.

Published: 17th June 2023 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LAHORE: A bus travelling on a highway in Pakistan's Punjab province overturned due to a brake failure on Saturday, killing at least 13 people, including five women and three children, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi when it overturned near Kallar Kahar salt range.

"At least 13 passengers, including five women and three children, were killed, and another 25 injured," officials said.

The National Highways and Motorway Police said that according to preliminary reports, the accident occurred due to brake failure. There were 34 passengers onboard, police said.

Rescue officials said the death toll could rise as some of the injured were critical.

Motorway police said two lanes of the six-lane highway were closed to allow officials to fish out the victims.

Poor roads, lack of safety awareness and blatant disregard for traffic rules often cause fatal accidents in Pakistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan's Punjab Accident
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp