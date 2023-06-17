Home World

Nottingham knife attack: Indian-origin teenager died trying to save her friend

Grace O’Malley-Kumar was in the first year of a medical degree, and Webber was studying history.

17th June 2023

Grace O'Malley-Kumar. (Photo | Facebook, Southgate Hockey Club)

The Indian -origin teenager Grace O'Malley-Kumar, who was one of the victims of the horrific Nottingham knife attack that claimed three lives, died trying to save a friend.

According to The Mirror, Grace, a medical student who played hockey for England at U16 and U18 level, was reportedly walking back from the PRYZM nightclub with her friend Barnaby Webber, when the stabbing took place.

A resident, who did not want to be named, told the Daily Mail that the home security footage showed the boy and the girl were walking on their own when the attacker came up from behind and attacked them. It was Barnaby who was attacked first. "The girl had an opportunity to run away. But she didn't, she tried to get the man off her friend. She tried to save the boy. They were just walking home from PRYZM after a night out, like young people do."

The couple have said they have struggled to come to terms with what they saw with the husband reportedly adding: “What we witnessed on the screen keeps playing over in our minds. It's awful.”

Grace is then believed to have stumbled up to the door of a nearby house where there was nobody at home.

According to The Associated Press, O’Malley-Kumar was in the first year of a medical degree, and Webber was studying history.

A graduation ball scheduled for Tuesday evening was canceled, with many students gathering instead to light candles for the victims at St. Peter’s Church. Thousands attended a vigil at the university on Wednesday, lining up under an incongruously bright summer sun to leave flowers around a large rectangular fountain. Many wept.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old attacker, Valdo Calocane appeared in a court Saturday. 

A former student of the University of Nottingham student, the attacker gave his name as Adam Mendes when he appeared in the dock.

