Malayali man stabbed to death by Keralite flatmate in London during quarrel

Aravind Sasikumar was found with knife injuries on June 16 after officers were called to a residential property on Southampton Way, Camberwell, the Metropolitan Police said.

Published: 18th June 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Aravind Sasikumar

Aravind Sasikumar. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

LONDON: 38-year-old Aravind Sasikumar was stabbed to death in London on June 16, just two days after knife attacks in the UK which saw the deaths of a British Indian teen and a student from Hyderabad.

Sasikumar was found with knife injuries after officers were called to a residential property on Southampton Way, Camberwell, the Metropolitan Police said. He died at the scene at 1.31 am on Friday, the police said.

On June 17, Sasikumar's flatmate Salman Salim, 25 of Southampton Way, was charged with murder. News reports state the two were engaged in a quarrel on Friday in the flatshare they stay in with three others.

Salim has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on June 20.

Salim and Sasikumar are both from Kerala, according to media reports.

Sasikumar who hails from Kochi's Panampilly Nagar reportedly came to London ten years ago on a student visa.

Sasikumar's family is being supported by detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, the Evening Standard newspaper reported on June 18.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday confirmed Sasikumar died as a result of stab wounds to the chest, the news report said.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said, as quoted by the report, "We sent numerous resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, medics in two fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a trauma team from London's Air Ambulance, which consisted of a paramedic and a doctor in a car. Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene."

On June 14, 27-year-old Tejaswini Kontham from Hyderabad was stabbed to death at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley in north London. Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

In a separate incident on the same day, British Indian teen Grace O'Malley Kumar, 19, was killed in a knife attack as she walked back from a night out with fellow cricket-loving friend Barnaby Webber, 19.

READ MORE: Nottingham city mourns brutal stabbing of British Indian teen hockey star Grace O'Malley Kumar

(With inputs from PTI)

