Two people killed in shooting at Washington state music festival

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival said on social media that Sunday’s events at the Gorge Amphitheatre were canceled.

Published: 18th June 2023 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Handguns,guns,shooting

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GEORGE, Wash.: Two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting people attending a nearby music festival Saturday night, police said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8.30 pm at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival said on social media that Sunday’s events at the Gorge Amphitheatre were canceled. The shooting occurred on the campgrounds adjacent to the concert stages, the sheriff’s office said. Concert organizers described the location as an “overflow camping area.”

KREM-TV reported the shooter was among the three injured. That was according to Kyle Foreman, public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
 

