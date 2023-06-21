Home World

People arrive in large numbers to attend yoga day event at UN 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the event to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at UN Headquarters.

Published: 21st June 2023 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

PM-Yoga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing yoga (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A spirit of enthusiasm and celebration overflowed outside the UN headquarters here as people arrived in large numbers to attend a historic event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.

The overwhelming number of people of Indian origin mixed with a smattering of yoga enthusiasts of other nationalities formed a long queue outside the entrance amid tight security measures.

Many people who arrived in the hope to get in without the pass given in advance were left disappointed.

"I took a chance but it is alright. It is nice to see such an enthusiastic crowd for yoga," said Madhusudan, who travelled from New Jersey on a train to reach here.

Modi's presence at the event has worked as a magnet to draw Indian-Americans in large numbers to the venue as they arrived in buses and trains.

"Modi is the ambassador of yoga for the world. The world needs peace and harmony amid war and conflict, yoga is the medium for this," said Pramod Bhagat of the World Peace and Health Foundation.

Standing in the queue, Caroline, a German national, said she came after she got to know about the UN event and praised yoga's benefits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Yoga DayModi State Visit
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp