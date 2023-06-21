Home World

PM Modi-led Yoga event in UN sets Guinness World record

PM Modi recalled that nine years back he proposed celebrating the International Day of Yoga on June 21st at the UN.

Published: 21st June 2023 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Image tweeted by @MEAIndia

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga Day celebration at the UN headquarters on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

The event saw people from across 135 nationalities – setting a Guinness World Record for participation by most number of nationalities in a Yoga session. The participants included diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, Industry leaders including  Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly,  Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City, Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

"I am delighted to take part in the Yoga Day programme at the UN Headquarters. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives and wellness. I fully agree with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, that Yoga brings us closer and improves the health of the planet,’" said PM Modi at the iconic North Lawn of the UN Headquarters at New York.

PM recalled that nine years back he proposed celebrating the International Day of Yoga on June 21st at the UN.

"Yoga comes from India. Like all ancient Indian traditions, it is also living and dynamic and is very universal. Yoga is a way of life,’’ added PM Modi.

Prior to the yoga session, the PM paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, which was inaugurated in December 2022, during India’s UNSC Presidency. PM Modi also paid his respects at a Peacekeeping Memorial, also on the North Lawn.

The theme for this year was ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which translates as One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Earlier, PM Modi met many luminaires which include academics and industry leaders including tech pioneer Elon Musk.

PM Modi appreciated Musk’s efforts are making technology accessible and affordable in various sectors and he also invited Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and the rapidly expanding commercial space sector.

"I had a wonderful meeting with CEO of Tesla Elon Musk. Discussions revolved around the implementation of economic reforms aimed at improving the business climate and promoting investment prospects in India,’’ said PM Modi. Musk too said that he "had a great conversation with PM Modi."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Yoga Day Modi State Visit UN Guinness World Record
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp