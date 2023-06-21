PM Modi-led Yoga event in UN sets Guinness World record

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga Day celebration at the UN headquarters on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

The event saw people from across 135 nationalities – setting a Guinness World Record for participation by most number of nationalities in a Yoga session. The participants included diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, Industry leaders including Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City, Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

"I am delighted to take part in the Yoga Day programme at the UN Headquarters. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives and wellness. I fully agree with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, that Yoga brings us closer and improves the health of the planet,’" said PM Modi at the iconic North Lawn of the UN Headquarters at New York.

PM recalled that nine years back he proposed celebrating the International Day of Yoga on June 21st at the UN.

"Yoga comes from India. Like all ancient Indian traditions, it is also living and dynamic and is very universal. Yoga is a way of life,’’ added PM Modi.

A phenomenal #IDY2023!



Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts from 135 nationalities joined PM @narendramodi for the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at @UN HQ, setting a Guinness World Record for participation by maximum number of nationalities in a Yoga Session.



This is… pic.twitter.com/UqHzeF8ovi

— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2023

Prior to the yoga session, the PM paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, which was inaugurated in December 2022, during India’s UNSC Presidency. PM Modi also paid his respects at a Peacekeeping Memorial, also on the North Lawn.

The theme for this year was ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which translates as One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Earlier, PM Modi met many luminaires which include academics and industry leaders including tech pioneer Elon Musk.

PM Modi appreciated Musk’s efforts are making technology accessible and affordable in various sectors and he also invited Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and the rapidly expanding commercial space sector.

"I had a wonderful meeting with CEO of Tesla Elon Musk. Discussions revolved around the implementation of economic reforms aimed at improving the business climate and promoting investment prospects in India,’’ said PM Modi. Musk too said that he "had a great conversation with PM Modi."

