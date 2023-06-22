Home World

Pregnant woman accidentally shot dead by 2-year-old son in US

Police on Friday arrived quickly at the home in Norwalk, Ohio, and Ilg was rushed to hospital, but her unborn baby could not be saved after an emergency c-section, Police chief David Smith said. 

Published: 22nd June 2023 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Image used for representational purposes.

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A pregnant woman and her unborn child died last week in the US state of Ohio after her two-year-old son shot her in the back with a handgun left loaded in the house, police said.

Police chief David Smith told local media on Tuesday that 31-year-old Laura Ilg had called 911 on the afternoon of June 16.

"She explained she was 33 weeks pregnant and her two-year-old had accidentally just shot her in the back with a firearm," Smith said to local ABC affiliate News 5 Cleveland. Police on Friday arrived quickly at the home in Norwalk, Ohio, and Ilg was rushed to the hospital, but her unborn baby could not be saved after an emergency c-section, Smith said.

Ilg died from her injuries hours later, he added.

Early Saturday, the Norwalk Police Department said on its Facebook page that it offered "sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all those affected by the tragic passing of the young mother and her unborn son."

Ilg was conscious when police arrived and told officers that her son had somehow gotten into the usually locked bedroom while she was doing laundry and started playing with the gun, according to Smith.

He said police found a Sig Sauer Micro 9mm handgun on a nightstand as well as two other loaded firearms. Ilg's husband, who was not at home at the time of the incident, said they belonged to him, according to media reports.

The accidental shooting is the latest in a long line of such incidents in the United States, a country of around 330 million people and some 400 million guns.

In March, a three-year-old girl accidentally killed her four-year-old sister with a handgun near Houston, Texas, despite the presence of five adults including their parents in their home.

About 40 percent of US households have guns, according to the Pew Research Center, with most of those also including children.

But less than half of the households with guns store them safely, according to Johns Hopkins University's School of Public Health.

Police chief Smith said there had been some safety measures in place at Ilg's home, but urged gun owners to take precautions.

"Trigger locks, gun safes, there are a million varieties, they're not that expensive. At the very least, leave them (guns) unloaded," he told News 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gun culture shooting USA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp