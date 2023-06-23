Rare gifts, music make for an intimate dinner at the White House

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a show of camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday exchanged gifts during an intimate dinner at the White House. Modi presented Biden with a meticulously handcrafted sandalwood box and a 7.5-carat lab-grown green diamond ring to US First Lady Jill Biden, elegantly encased in a Kashmiri paper mache box.

A 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond,

gifted by PM Modi to

US First Lady Jill Biden. (Photo | PTI)

“This exquisite diamond not only possesses the chemical and optical properties of naturally mined diamonds but also represents eco-friendliness, crafted using sustainable resources like solar and wind power. It symbolizes 75 years of India’s democracy and provides a conscious alternative to mined diamonds, emitting only 0.028 grams of carbon per carat, highlighting its sustainability,” explained PM Modi.

Alongside this exceptional gemstone, he included a Papier mâché box known as kar-e-kalamdani, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship of Kashmir. Skilled artisans prepare the paper pulp and adorn it with elaborate designs using the technique called naqqashi. This age-old tradition exudes grace, simplicity, and intricate motifs, making each piece a timeless masterpiece.

The sandalwood box was crafted by a master artisan from Jaipur. The box contains an idol of Lord Ganesha and a diya (oil lamp), meticulously handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.

The Bidens reciprocated by presenting Modi with an antique American book galley from the early 20th century, meticulously handmade. In addition, they gifted a vintage American camera accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent for the first Kodak camera, a hardcover book on American wildlife photography, and a signed, first edition copy of ‘Collected Poems of Robert Frost’. The evening included a musical tribute to each other’s regions.

