Rare gifts, music make for an intimate dinner at the White House

The Bidens reciprocated by presenting Modi with an antique American book galley from the early 20th century, meticulously handmade.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi gifts a 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond placed in a papier mache box from Kashmir, known as 'kar-e-kalamdani' to US First Lady Jill Biden. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
NEW DELHI:   In a show of camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday exchanged gifts during an intimate dinner at the White House. Modi presented Biden with a meticulously handcrafted sandalwood box and a 7.5-carat lab-grown green diamond ring to US First Lady Jill Biden, elegantly encased in a Kashmiri paper mache box. 

“This exquisite diamond not only possesses the chemical and optical properties of naturally mined diamonds but also represents eco-friendliness, crafted using sustainable resources like solar and wind power. It symbolizes 75 years of India’s democracy and provides a conscious alternative to mined diamonds, emitting only 0.028 grams of carbon per carat, highlighting its sustainability,” explained PM Modi. 

Alongside this exceptional gemstone, he included a Papier mâché box known as kar-e-kalamdani, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship of Kashmir. Skilled artisans prepare the paper pulp and adorn it with elaborate designs using the technique called naqqashi. This age-old tradition exudes grace, simplicity, and intricate motifs, making each piece a timeless masterpiece. 

The sandalwood box was crafted by a master artisan from Jaipur. The box contains an idol of Lord Ganesha and a diya (oil lamp), meticulously handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.

The Bidens reciprocated by presenting Modi with an antique American book galley from the early 20th century, meticulously handmade. In addition, they gifted a vintage American camera accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent for the first Kodak camera, a hardcover book on American wildlife photography, and a signed, first edition copy of ‘Collected Poems of Robert Frost’. The evening included a musical tribute to each other’s regions. 

