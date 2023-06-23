Home World

South African authorities say 31 illegal miners killed in explosion in May; found only now

Illegal prospecting is rife in South Africa's old gold-mining areas, where miners go into closed and often dangerous mine shafts to dig for deposits.

Published: 23rd June 2023 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mines, mining, works, development

Representational image.

By Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG: At least 31 people were believed to have died in a gas explosion in a disused mine shaft in South Africa that happened last month but was only now coming to light, authorities said on Friday. 

The suspected illegal miners were believed to have been killed on May 18 and most of their bodies were still underground, South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said. 

Authorities were being prevented from sending a search team into the mine to retrieve bodies because there were still dangerously high levels of methane gas in the shaft, the department said in a statement. 

It said it was considering various options to "speedily deal" with what was "a unique and strange situation." 

The government department said it had received information that three bodies had been recovered after they were brought to the surface by other illegal miners. Another 16 suspected illegal miners who were also in the shaft have handed themselves over to authorities, police said. 

Authorities said they believe the miners are nationals from neighboring country Lesotho. Lesotho's foreign ministry recently passed information onto South African authorities on the incident. 

The mine, which was previously owned by Harmony, South Africa's largest gold-mining company, was last operational in the 1990s, the mineral resources department said. It is located in the city of Welkom in the central Free State province. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South AfricaminingDepartment of Mineral Resources and Energy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp