Afghanistan: No female participants in Kabul medical exam

KABUL: The examinations for General Internal Medicine and Surgery was attended by only males and no female participants on Friday, TOLOnews reported.

The examinations were held at the Polytechnic University in Kabul and saw around 2,000 participants.

The National Examination Authority said that 100 participants who secure the highest scores will be admitted to Avicenna University and Nangarhar University as per TOLOnews.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, head of the National Examination Authority said, "100 people will be selected and from among them, 69 will go to Kabul and 31 others will be admitted to Nangarhar medical university."

The participants of the examinations urged the officials to proceed with the examination transparently, according to TOLOnews.

"We call on the government to present doctors to society who are really doctors at an international level. The opportunities that are provided for the international doctors should be provided to the (Afghan) doctors," said Rahim Gul Darwish, a participant.

"I hope justice will be served. Those who studied and made a great effort, their efforts should not be wasted," said Nisar Naseemi, another participant, TOLOnews reported.

Earlier, TOLOnews interviewed graduates of medical universities who voiced criticism over the delay in setting the date of the medical expert examination, which is scheduled annually by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

Prior to the medical exam, female students in Afghanistan reacted to the decision that no longer allows female students to take the final medical exam 'the exit exam'.

