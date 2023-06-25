Home World

British historian attempts to make sense of 'Prigozhin military mutiny': Report

Lawrence Freedman has attempted to make sense of the Prigozhin military mutiny in Russia in an analysis he published on Twitter on June 24.

Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during happier times (File Photo | AFP)

British historian Lawrence Freedman has attempted to make sense of the Prigozhin military mutiny in Russia in an analysis he published on Twitter on June 24.

He has drawn attention to a key moment in the accelerating standoff between the chief of the Wagner mercenary forces and the Kremlin, namely not only the military command but also Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, according to Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post has published relevant excerpts from the Friedman article.

The Kyiv Post said, "Throwing down the gauntlet, Prigozhin dared to declare publicly that Putin’s rationale for attacking Ukraine were based on lies. Not only was the pretext for the aggression contrived, but the very areas and people in eastern Ukraine that the Kremlin claimed to be saving have ended up in an even worse situation, suffering 'harsh treatment at the hands of their protectors.'"

