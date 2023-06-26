Home World

Kyriakos Mitsotakis secures landslide victory, re-elected as Greek PM

The margin is the widest for the conservatives in almost 50 years, as voters rewarded them for nursing Greece back to economic health after a crippling debt crisis.

Published: 26th June 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Kyriakos Mitsotakis leader of the center-right New Democracy addresses to supporters outside the headquarters of the party in Athens after his landslide victory. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ATHENS: Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis won Greece's national elections on Sunday with a clear majority, securing a second term during which he vowed to bring about major reforms to transform the country.

With nearly all the votes counted, Mitsotakis's New Democracy party obtained a score of over 40.5 per cent, well ahead of the leftist Syriza party led by former premier Alexis Tsipras, which scored less than 18 per cent.

The margin is the widest for the conservatives in almost 50 years, as voters rewarded them for nursing Greece back to economic health after a crippling debt crisis.

"The people have given us a safe majority. Major reforms will proceed rapidly," Mitsotakis said, adding that he had "ambitious" targets for a new term that could "transform" Greece.

The 55-year-old former McKinsey consultant and Harvard graduate, who steered the EU nation from the coronavirus pandemic back to two consecutive years of strong growth, had already scored a thumping win in an election just a month ago.

But having fallen short by five parliamentary seats of being able to form a single-party government, he refused to try to form a coalition, in effect forcing 9.8 million Greek voters back to the ballot boxes.

The election also saw voters turn away from two key protagonists during the debt years.

Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis's radical-left MeRA25 party failed to make it past the three percent threshold to get into parliament, while Tsipras's party scored even less than in May, losing a further 275,000 votes.

Judgment

US President Joe Biden congratulated Mitsotakis on his victory.

"I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on shared priorities to foster prosperity and regional security," he said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron also sent congratulations. "Let's continue together all the work undertaken for a stronger and more sovereign Europe," he wrote on Twitter.

And Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani offered his congratulations. Mitsotakis's re-election was "a sign of political stability that is good for the whole of Europe", he wrote on Twitter.

Tsipras, meanwhile, assessed the damage. "We have sustained a serious political defeat," he said in an address following his fifth loss to Mitsotakis, his third in a national election.

The 48-year-old former premier said that his party needed a "top to bottom" reappraisal before next year's European Parliament elections.

He would submit his leadership to the "judgment" of Syriza party members, he added.

Tsipras remains for many the prime minister who nearly crashed Greece out of the euro, the leader who reneged on a vow of abolishing austerity to sign the country on to more painful bailout terms.

With the strong swing to the right, including the return of the far right after a four-year hiatus Varoufakis said his left-wing party would be sorely missed in parliament. 

To the dismay of centrist groups, the nationalist party Spartiates (Spartans) made it past the three-per cent threshold to get into parliament, along with two small similar parties. The party is endorsed by the jailed former spokesman of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn.

With the total proportion of votes garnered by the three parties reaching 12.9 per cent, Tsipras said the strongest showing of Greek hard-right parties in decades was a "visible" threat to democracy.

Voter fatigue was also evident after a second election in a month: turnout was less than 53 percent compared to over 61 per cent in May.

High hopes

Mitsotakis first became prime minister in 2019, beating his predecessor Tsipras on a vow to move on from a decade of economic crisis.

That election was the first in the EU nation's post-bailout era, at a time when businesses and workers were ailing under the burden of heavy taxes imposed by Syriza to build a budget surplus demanded by international creditors. 

Over the next four years, tax burdens were eased, and while the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out Greece's vital tourism revenues, the country has since bounced back with growth of 8.3 percent in 2021 and 5.9 percent last year. 

Mitsotakis played up Greece's newfound economic health in his re-election bid, saying his conservatives had cut 50 taxes while increasing national output by 29 billion euros ($32 billion) and overseeing the largest infrastructure upgrades since 1975.

The message appeared to have gone down well with voters weary of Greece's debt years that were awash with job losses, rising payments and companies going bankrupt. 

Aris Manopoulos, a shop owner, said he "voted for New Democracy so that the country can advance, and continue to revive economically".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyriakos Mitsotakis Greek elections New Democracy party Alexis Tsipras EU nation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp