Home World

New Zealand leader’s plane so prone to breakdowns he takes a backup on China trip

The twin Royal New Zealand Air Force planes that transport the prime minister are about 30 years old and are due to be replaced by 2030.

Published: 26th June 2023 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins speaks to the media after meeting Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in Downing Street, London, on May, 5, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The United States has Air Force One, a plane that can refuel in midair and act as a presidential command center.

New Zealand has Betty, an aging Boeing 757 that officials on Monday acknowledged was so prone to breakdowns they had sent an empty backup to ensure Prime Minister Chris Hipkins didn’t get stranded in China, where he is leading a trade delegation.

Officials were quick to point out they had sent the plane’s twin only as far as Manila, about 80% of the distance from Wellington to Beijing.

Back in New Zealand, acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni was left to explain.

“If we didn’t have a backup plan and something did happen, and of course we hope it won’t, then not only would they be stranded in China, but the cost that would incur — in terms of accommodation and trying to, at the last minute, organize some kind of plan to get them back — would outweigh having a backup aircraft waiting somewhere just in case,” she said.

The twin Royal New Zealand Air Force planes that transport the prime minister are about 30 years old and are due to be replaced by 2030. Over the years, they have regularly broken down. In 2016, then Prime Minister John Key was on his way to India with a delegation when they got stuck in Australia until a backup plane was sent from New Zealand. Key was forced to cancel the Mumbai leg of his trip, a situation he described as “suboptimal.”

Sepuloni said she didn’t think the plane, which is sometimes affectionately called Betty, posed a physical danger to Hipkins and the 80 people traveling with him.

“My understanding is there hasn’t been any event midair, or whilst in transit, that should cause any concern,” she said.

Political rivals were quick to jump on the situation.

“This government declared a climate emergency and says we need to deal seriously with China,” said David Seymour, leader of the opposition ACT party. “This one gesture has made a joke of both the government’s climate emergency and its will to be taken seriously by a country that has an expanding blue-water navy in our backyard.”

Sepuloni acknowledged the situation wasn’t OK.

“We recognize, yes, our kit needs to be updated,” Sepuloni said. “And so there’s a plan in place for doing that. We’re just not at the point where that’s happening right now.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp