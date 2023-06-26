Home World

Pakistan Army sacks 3 senior officers over attacks by ex-PM Khan’s supporters

Khan's party workers vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

Published: 26th June 2023 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 06:52 PM

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan run for cover after riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them during clashes, in Lahore. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Monday announced that three officers including a Lieutenant-General were sacked and action was taken against three major- generals and seven brigadiers for failing to protect the military installations during the May 9 violent protests following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif said the army conducted two probes into the protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters and took action.

"After a deliberate accountability process, keeping the requests of in-court inquiries in view, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against those who failed to keep the security and honour of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and General Headquarters intact.

"Three officers, including a Lieutenant-General, have been removed and strict disciplinary proceedings completed against other officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, have been completed," he said.

He said probes were carried out by officers of major general level officers.

"All the people involved (in May 9 violence) will be punished under the Constitution and law," said Sharif while addressing a press conference.

He described the incident of May 9 as "extremely disappointing, condemnable and a black chapter in the history of our country".

"The events of May 9 have proven what enemies couldn't do in 76 years, a bunch of miscreants and their facilitators did," the officer said, as he described the incident as "a conspiracy against Pakistan".

The May 9 violence elicited a strong reaction from the government and military with vows of taking action against the culprits, leading to an ongoing crackdown against those involved.

