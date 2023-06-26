Pakistan: Woman killed, dozens injured in stampede during disbursement of funds

Home World

Representational Image: A family mourns next to the body of their family member, who died in the stampede, at a morgue, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, March 31, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KARACHI [Pakistan]: A woman died while at least a dozen others were injured in a stampede during the disbursement of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) funds at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ground on Monday, officials said, reported Dawn.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed the death to Dawn.

Jackson Police Station House Officer (SHO) Baber Hameed said that around 12 to 13 wounded women were shifted to Civil Hospital and were said to be out of danger now.

He also said that around "2,000 to 3,000" women had reached the spot to collect the funds. The officer suspected that the lock on the main gate was broken leading to the entry of a huge number of women, hence the stampede.

SHO Hameed regretted that there was only one BISP centre -- the KPT Ground -- for the entire Keamari district, where women from Machar Colony, Musharraf Colony, Kharadar and Mithadar came to collect funds, as per Dawn.

The district administration and Baldia police officers arrived at the scene promptly following the incident, he continued, and the situation was now under control.

After a two-day hiatus caused by the extreme heat in several areas of the nation, the BISP's funding distribution has started on Monday.

According to a BISP spokeswoman quoted in a report by state-run radio station Radio Pakistan, the payment process will continue through Wednesday and resume on July 3 following Eidul Azha.

He added that Baldia police officials and the district administration reached the site immediately after the incident and the situation was under control now.

Distribution of funds under the BISP had continued on Monday after a break of two days due to intense heat in parts of the country.

A report carried by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan had quoted a BISP spokesperson as saying that the process of payments would continue till Wednesday and would again commence on July 3, after Eidul Azha, Dawn reported. 

