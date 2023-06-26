Home World

US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world: President Biden

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States of America saw India and the US signing several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

Published: 26th June 2023 10:58 AM

Modi in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in White House. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The friendship between the US and India is among the "most consequential" in the world with bilateral ties more dynamic than ever, US President Joe Biden has said after the two countries signed several major deals to further elevate their strategic technology partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday concluded his state visit to the US during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Biden.

Modi also addressed the joint session of the US Congress, becoming the first Indian leader to do so twice.

The visit included an impressive welcome ceremony attended by a record 7,000 people on the South Lawns of the White House, a state dinner attended by some 500 people, and a round table with honchos of technology companies, entrepreneurs, officials and CEOs.

"The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it's stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever," US President Biden tweeted on Sunday.

Responding to Biden's remarks, Modi said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better as well as more sustainable.

Tagging Biden's tweet, Modi said on Twitter, "I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good.

It will make a planet better and more sustainable."

"The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more," he said.

