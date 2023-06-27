Home World

Audio emerges of Trump's 2021 conversation about classified documents

Earlier this month, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Published: 27th June 2023 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023 (Photo | AP)

Former US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: An audio recording that includes new details from a 2021 meeting at which former US President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify has been released. 

The recording, from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort for people working on the memoir of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, is a critical piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Trump over the mishandling of classified information. The recording first aired Monday on CNN's 'Anderson Cooper 360.' 

ALSO READ | Trump valet set for arraignment in classified documents case

The special counsel's indictment alleges that those in attendance at the meeting with Trump a writer, a publisher and two of Trump's staff members were shown classified information about a Pentagon plan of attack on an unspecified foreign country. 

"These are the papers," Trump said in a moment that seems to indicate he was holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran. "This was done by the military, given to me." 

Trump's reference to something he says is "highly confidential" and his apparent showing of documents to other people at the meeting could undercut his later claims in a Fox News Channel interview that he didn't have any documents with him. 

"There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers, and everything else talking about Iran and other things," Trump said on Fox.

"And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn't have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles," he added. 

Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. 

ALSO READ | Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next

A Trump campaign spokesman said the audio recording "provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
donald trumpclassified documentsaudio recordingTrump Indictment
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp