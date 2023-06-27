Home World

Fire engulfs multistory building in UAE, no reports of injuries

The United Arab Emirates has seen a number of similar fires in recent years that have been linked to flammable cladding in high-rise buildings.

Published: 27th June 2023 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Fire fighters try to extinguish a residential tower which caught fire early morning on Tuesday in Ajman. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: A fire tore through a high-rise residential building in the United Arab Emirates early on Tuesday before being brought under control, according to videos circulating online. 

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the blaze in Ajman, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, which also includes the futuristic cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. 

The footage showed a corner of the building engulfed in flames reaching from the ground level to the top, with debris falling to the street below. 

Ajman News, a local media outlet, later reported that the fire had been brought under control. Footage on its Instagram showed the blackened exterior of the building and firefighters on the street below.

There was no immediate comment from UAE officials. 

The UAE has seen a number of similar fires in recent years that have been linked to flammable cladding on many of the country's ubiquitous high-rises. 

On New Year's Eve in 2015, a blaze raced through an upscale hotel and residential complex near the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world's tallest skyscraper. Some 15 people were injured in the fire and the evacuation.

Dubai police ended up blaming exposed wiring for the blaze. Regulations imposed after that fire call for all such cladding to be replaced with flame-resistant material.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FireAjman United Arab Emirates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp