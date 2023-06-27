Home World

Nearly half of South Africa's world-renowned Kruger National Park to be burnt to protect ecosystem

The controlled burning is done in mid-winter to reduce the potential of wildfires in summer to keep the savannah ecosystem healthy.

Published: 27th June 2023 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Climate Change

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Nearly half of South Africa's world-renowned Kruger National Park (KNP) will be burnt in controlled fires to protect the ecosystem after floods and heavy rains this season.

KNP officials said the controlled fires were a normal practice at this time of the year.

"As the August dry season slowly approaches, this is how we ensure that the burning is managed — but we continually look for ways to contain wildfires," Tercia Strydom, an abiotic scientist with KNP, told The Citizen daily.

"This is because fires are primarily driven by how much grass is available. Fuel load depends on how much rain fell in the preceding growing season. KNP experienced an exceptionally wet growing season this past summer and the veld has responded by producing high fuel loads. We are, therefore, anticipating an increase in fires this winter," Kruger said.

The controlled burning is done in mid-winter to reduce the potential of wildfires in summer to keep the savannah ecosystem healthy.

As one of the largest and oldest game reserves in the world, KNP is one of the most popular tourist attractions for overseas tourists, most of whom come during the summer months due to the bitterly cold winter weather.

This year, about 40 per cent of the park will be subjected to controlled burning of the dry bush.

Strydom explained that KNP had one of the most fire-dependent systems.

"It controls the density of the trees we have and provides nutrients for plants."

She also said that satellite technology has played a huge role in containing fires that could have been started by lightning, visitors or poachers.

"When we do start deliberate fires, we always check the weather. If we plan to have a controlled fire, we check on technology to predict which direction it would go, while we monitor fires throughout the year. Every month we use satellite imagery," Strydom said.

Scientists have previously noted how savannah plant species are dependent on fires for their continued growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kruger National Park flood controlled fires Wildfires
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp